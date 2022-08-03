Disney Cast Member Tricks Guests Into Looking For Fake Seatbelts

Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress brings Guests into the rotating theater as they follow an American family over four generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives.

On a recent trip to Carousel of Progress, the Cast Member at the beginning of the show tricked the entire audience into looking for fake seatbelts.

Walt Disney and WED Enterprises teamed up and created what is now the longest-running stage show in American theater history. Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress was originally created as the prime feature of the General Electric Pavilion for the 1964 New York World’s Fair, but is now located in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

As many of you know, the Carousel of Progress is a slow-moving rotating theater, meaning seatbelts are not necessary for safety, however, one Cast Member had a bit of fun and tricked the entire audience into looking for fake seatbelts.

While waiting for everyone to be seated and for the show to begin, the Cast Member grabbed the microphone and asked everyone to kindly fasten their seatbelts. When everyone started looking to their left and right, the Cast Member then asked who has been on the ride before. When a handful of people replied yes, she jokingly asked “So you understand why we would need seatbelts?”

Everyone laughed to which the Cast Member then said “Enjoy your 20-minute nap”.

We love when Cast Members have fun with Guests as it makes for unique and memorable experiences.

Although Carousel of Progress is a theater, and does not have seatbelts, we do want to note that it is a rotating theater and is considering a moving attraction, meaning Guests must remain fully seated in order for the attraction to operate.

More on Walt Disney’s Carousel of Progress

The official description listed on the Walt Disney World website reads: Travel through the 20th century and marvel at the evolution of technology during this classic Audio-Animatronics show. Follow an American family over 4 generations of progress and watch technology transform their lives. During each era, learn how the technological marvels of the day made life more comfortable—and paved the way for unimaginable innovations. Discover how gas lamps, the hand-cranked washing machine and gramophone made the pre-electric era a breeze. Watch the advent of electricity give rise to modern conveniences like the electric iron, the radio—and the simple, revolutionary light bulb. See how the automatic dishwasher and television set transformed the American household. Today’s high-tech marvels include virtual-reality games, high-definition televisions and voice-activated household appliances. Imagine the wonders the next hundred years may bring!

Have you ever experienced something like this on Carousel of Progress? Let us know ini the comments below.