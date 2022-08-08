This Disney Restaurant Has Better Bread Pudding Than ‘Ohana

If you have ever visited ‘Ohana, located inside Disney’s Polynesian Resort at Walt Disney World, we are sure you are familiar with the delicious and mouth watering bread pudding dessert topped with vanilla ice cream and caramel sauce.

Well, believe it or not — we found a bread pudding that is better than ‘Ohana’s!

For starters, if you have never had ‘Ohana’s bread pudding (pictured above), Disney describes it as:

‘Ohana Bread Pudding À la mode with Homemade Caramel Sauce

The ‘Ohana bread pudding is absolutely delicious as it is served warm and the bread pudding is gooey and full of flavor. I never thought I would find another bread pudding that could compare.. until I dined at Boatwright’s Dining Hall at Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside.

Pictured above is the Banana Cream Pie Bread Pudding from Boatwright’s Dining Hall, which Disney describes as:

House-made Bread Pudding with Fresh Bananas, Vanilla Crème Anglaise, Caramel Sauce, Bourbon-soaked Golden Raisins and Vanilla Ice Cream

Not only was this dessert also served warm and full of flavor, but it was better than ‘Ohana’s — that’s right. I said it. The next time you visit Walt Disney World, be sure to swing by Boatwright’s Dining Hall and try the Banana Cream Pie Bread Pudding because I promise, you won’t be disappointed.

If you have never dined at Boatwright’s Dining Hall, Disney describes it as:

Partake in hearty specialties and family-friendly American fare inspired by Southern Louisiana cookin’ on the bayou. Hanging lanterns illuminate the cavernous dining hall, and the skeletal hull of a lugger fishing boat is suspended on high as its centerpiece. Warm yourself by the fire as you spy antique shipbuilding tools on the walls: C-clamps, saw blades, axes and more. Sample the tantalizing flavors of the Louisiana bayou on the All-You-Care-To-Enjoy Chef’s Platter—featuring such lip-smackin’ favorites as ribs, Nashville hot chicken, smoked sausage, beef brisket with corn, mashed potatoes, green beans, and mac and cheese. Keep rollin’ down the river with a helping of prime rib and deep-south shrimp and grits. For dessert, Mississippi Mud Crème Brûlée weaves its sweet magic. A cavalcade of carnival-worthy cocktails is available to revelers 21 years of age and older, as is a kids’ menu for little picayunes. Afterward, stop by the River Roost Lounge for the comedy and musical stylings of Yehaa Bob.

Have you ever had the bread pudding from Boatwright’s Dining Hall? Let us know in the comments below.