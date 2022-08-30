‘Black Widow’s Florence Pugh Fires Back at Haters Over “Alarming” Sheer Dress

The comments are piling in on Florence Pugh’s recent debut at a Rome fashion show — and the ‘Black Widow’ actor is not going to stay quiet about it.

Actor Florence Pugh, who plays Yelena Belova, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow’s (Scarlett Johansson) adoptive sister and fellow graduate of the Red Room in Black Widow (2021), in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is not going to let angry haters rain on her parade.

Apart from Black Widow where she played a central role, Pugh’s character Yelena Belova has also been in the Disney+ Original series Hawkeye (2021), starring opposite Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton/Hawkeye) and Marvel Studios newcomer Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), and is rumored to be in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Thunderbolts movie, slated to close off Phase Five.

Pugh is currently in the news for starring in the upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling (2022) as lead Alice Chambers alongside Harry Styles (Jack Chambers), Olivia Wilde (Bunny), Gemma Chan (Shelley), Nick Kroll (Bill), and Chris Pine (Frank).

Last July, Pugh’s bright pink, sheer number at a Valentino couture show in Rome showed off her naked breasts unapologetically, causing a storm online — both in condemnation and support, as people weighed in on the star’s body.

Pugh posted about the dress here on Instagram, thanking her team for helping her make her “pink princess dreams come true”:

Technically they’re covered? Feeling magical in @maisonvalentino 🌸 @pppiccioli you absolute genius. Stunning. Stunning. Stunning evening. Thank you again, my beautiful team, for making my pink princess dreams come true.

@peterluxhair

@babskymakeup

@rebeccacorbinmurray

Her choice of dress definitely inflamed several people on social media, however. Speaking to Harper’s Bazaar for Don’t Worry Darling, Florence Pugh opened up about receiving such blatant hate for her sheer dress.

I was comfortable with my small breasts. And showing them like that—it aggravated [people] that I was comfortable.

The following may contain language unsuitable for younger readers.

She continues, explaining her stance after receiving a “deluge of internet nastiness”, according to Harper’s Bazaar:

It was just alarming, how perturbed they were. They were so angry that I was confident, and they wanted to let me know that they would never wank over me. Well, don’t.

Pugh expands on this in another Instagram post directly firing back at haters and questioning the backlash:

What’s been interesting to watch and witness is just how easy it is for men to totally destroy a woman’s body, publicly, proudly, for everyone to see. You even do it with your job titles and work emails in your bio..? […] Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? What. Is. So. Terrifying.

With the sheer amount of backlash over the “inch of darker skin” as Pugh puts it, it’s evident that the Oscar nominated actor is not going to put up with the criticism — and she isn’t the only one.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022) Titania actor Jameela Jamil also chimed in with overwhelming support on the post, saying:

You’re a magical f*cking queen and we do not deserve you

Clearly, the #FreeTheNipple movement continues on despite the nasty comments.

What do you think of Florence Pugh firing back at the angry commenters? Share your thoughts below!