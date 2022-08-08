Anne Heche Drives Vehicle Into House, Under Investigation For DUI, Hit-and-Run

in Movies & TV

Posted on by Rebekah Barton Leave a comment
anne heche car crash into house aerial view

Credit: ABC

Actress Anne Heche, famously the ex-partner of Ellen DeGeneres, is under investigation for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run following an incident on Friday, August 5.

anne heche (right) and ellen degeneres (left)
Credit: ABC

Related: DC Star Reportedly Arrested For Assault After Striking Woman With Chair

According to a CNN report:

Actress Anne Heche is being investigated for misdemeanor DUI and hit and run after crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez.

Investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw on the day of the incident. They are still awaiting those results, Hernandez said. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the LA City Attorney’s office, Hernandez added.

anne heche car crash los angeles
Credit: ABC

Related: “Knowingly Stolen” ‘Mandalorian’ LEGOs Involved In HUGE $10K Trafficking Arrest

Upon impact, Heche’s vehicle burst into flames. The Six Days Seven Nights actress has since been hospitalized for further evaluation. Some reports indicate there was a bottle of vodka in her vehicle at the time of the incident and numerous outlets report that she said she had imbibed on “vodka” and “wine chasers” in a podcast that was recorded mere hours before the car crash.

The episode has since been removed.

LAPD has not yet commented on whether or not there was alcohol in the vehicle during the wreck. Friends of the woman whose residence was struck told CNN she “narrowly escaped physical harm.”

anne heche headshot red carpet
Credit: ABC

Related: Amber Heard Reportedly Probed By LAPD, Facing Years of Jail Time

For Disney, Heche played Mary Jane Wilks in The Adventures of Huck Finn and Kate in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. She also worked on the ABC series, Ellen, during her relationship with DeGeneres.

Although Heche was most popular in the 1990s and early 2000s, she has several projects in the works currently according to IMDb. Upcoming movies include Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse (2022), What Remains (2022), Full Ride (2023), and Supercell (TBD).

She is also set to appear in six episodes of TV series, The Idol, alongside Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

anne heche at dga awards event
Credit: ABC

Related: Disney Faces Unmitigated Disaster at ABC, Senior Staffers “Livid”

Heche was married to real estate broker Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2009. She has two children, Atlas Heche Tupper and Homer Laffoon.

What do you think about this car crash involving Anne Heche?

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon.

Be the first to comment!