Anne Heche Drives Vehicle Into House, Under Investigation For DUI, Hit-and-Run

Actress Anne Heche, famously the ex-partner of Ellen DeGeneres, is under investigation for misdemeanor DUI and hit-and-run following an incident on Friday, August 5.

According to a CNN report:

Actress Anne Heche is being investigated for misdemeanor DUI and hit and run after crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez. Investigators obtained a warrant for a blood draw on the day of the incident. They are still awaiting those results, Hernandez said. Once the investigation is complete, the case will be referred to the LA City Attorney’s office, Hernandez added. Related: “Knowingly Stolen” ‘Mandalorian’ LEGOs Involved In HUGE $10K Trafficking Arrest

Upon impact, Heche’s vehicle burst into flames. The Six Days Seven Nights actress has since been hospitalized for further evaluation. Some reports indicate there was a bottle of vodka in her vehicle at the time of the incident and numerous outlets report that she said she had imbibed on “vodka” and “wine chasers” in a podcast that was recorded mere hours before the car crash.

The episode has since been removed.

LAPD has not yet commented on whether or not there was alcohol in the vehicle during the wreck. Friends of the woman whose residence was struck told CNN she “narrowly escaped physical harm.”

For Disney, Heche played Mary Jane Wilks in The Adventures of Huck Finn and Kate in The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles. She also worked on the ABC series, Ellen, during her relationship with DeGeneres.

Although Heche was most popular in the 1990s and early 2000s, she has several projects in the works currently according to IMDb. Upcoming movies include Wildfire: The Legend of the Cherokee Ghost Horse (2022), What Remains (2022), Full Ride (2023), and Supercell (TBD).

She is also set to appear in six episodes of TV series, The Idol, alongside Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp and The Weeknd.

Heche was married to real estate broker Coleman Laffoon from 2001 to 2009. She has two children, Atlas Heche Tupper and Homer Laffoon.

