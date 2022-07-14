Video Shows Disneyland Cast Member Inciting Guests To Insult Another Worker

Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth, where characters from your favorite Star Wars, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation Studios, and Pixar films come to life right before your eyes.

With so many iconic heroes and villains walking through Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, some conflict will undoubtedly come along the way! @mrs.everdaymommy shared a video showing a silly interaction between Peter Pan and the Evil Queen:

“Wendy, come on! We have to go check on the Lost Boys,” Peter Pan says in the video. As Wendy and Captain Hook catch up to Peter, he shouts, “Bye, Smelly Queen!” at the Evil Queen from Snow White (1937).

Wendy admonishes Peter Pan for insulting the dastardly villain, but a bunch of children can be heard chanting “Smelly Queen!” as the most famous Lost Boy and his crew walk away. The Evil Queen doesn’t react and continues greeting Guests by Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Park.

Of course, this is all in good fun! Cast Members make the magic happen daily with little moments like this one.

More on Peter Pan

Peter Pan (1953) is a classic Walt Disney Animation Studios film, despite controversy over racist depictions of Native Americans. From Disney:

Think of the happiest things as Peter Pan soars to spectacular new heights for the first time on Blu-ray – now more sensational than ever with digitally restored picture and brilliant high definition sound! Bid your cares goodbye as Wendy and her brothers embark on fantastic adventures with the hero of their bedtime stories… Peter Pan! With faith, trust and Tinker Bell’s pixie dust, Peter teaches them how to fly and leads them to the “second star to the right” and beyond… to Never Land!

Have you met Peter Pan at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with us in the comments.

