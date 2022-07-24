Theme Park Power Outage Leaves Hundreds Trapped in Brutal Heat

A power outage recently left hundreds waiting out in the blazing heat at a major amusement park.

Hundreds of Guests were left waiting in 90-plus-degree heat on Friday after a Six Flags amusement park completely lost all power.

Video footage provided by the New York Post showed an insanely long line of people waiting outside the entrance of Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. Check out the photos here. Unfortunately, there was barely any shade where Guests were waiting. The temperatures are so hot that a heat advisory is expected to continue through the weekend in the New York City metropolitan area. Friday and Saturday are both expected to hit highs of 95 degrees.

The mercury surpassed 90 degrees Fahrenheit in central New Jersey on Friday morning, though the heat index makes it feel over 100 degrees.

Related: All the Details of the New MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World

The theme park posted a statement on its website which reads:

“Great Adventure theme park opening is delayed due to a loss of power. We hope to have power restored and the park operating this afternoon.” More on Six Flags Great Adventure:

Looking for things to do in the New Jersey area? At Six Flags Great Adventure, there’s a lot to ‘WOW!’ about. Like, pulse-pounding coasters, never-before-seen culinary creations, new attractions every season and world-renowned entertainment that will get you on your feet – to name a few! Read on to get the inside scoop on information around the park for your next family visit, right at your fingertips. Whether you’re planning a weekend trip or days of theme park fun, the details are just a click away.

We have seen intense heat wage war on theme park across the globe, with Disneyland Paris shutting entire attractions down due to the brutal temperatures. Because of the heat, Disney actually installed water sprayers (hoses with holes cut into them) for Guests to cool off with. Unfortunately, some Guests took a few liberties with the hoses, completely tearing them off.

Hopefully, the high temperatures will settle soon!

Have you visited a Six Flags park before?