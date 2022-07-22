Characters For New Universal Studios Expansion Spotted at the Park

The new Super Nintendo World expansion at Universal Studios Hollywood continues to show significant progress, with new characters being spotted by some lucky Guests.

As construction continues on the site of the new Super Nintendo World expansion, Guests visiting Universal Studios Hollywood have been able to spot the beloved character Yoshi, who will be walking around the platforms of this highly immersive new land as soon as it opens.

Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) shared a few onsite photos of this newly arrived character you can see below.

Hey! It’s Yoshi! @UniStudios

Kevin Ciracha (@Kevin_Bizzaro22) also shared a more exclusive view of another famous character who recently arrived at Universal Studios Park, although in a much more concealed way, so to say. The photo posted by Kevin shows a wrapped animatronic, most likely to be Bowser Jr. holding his iconic brush, being stored in the ET parking lot at Universal Studios Hollywood.

So….I’m fairly certain this is Bowser Jr holding his iconic paintbrush under these wraps out in the E.T parking lot at Universal Studios Hollywood

@AliciaStella @ExpAttractions

So….I’m fairly certain this is Bowser Jr holding his iconic paintbrush under these wraps out in the E.T parking lot at Universal Studios Hollywood @AliciaStella @ExpAttractions pic.twitter.com/rNZVd9Rx2V — Kevin Ciracha (@Kevin_Bizzaro22) July 14, 2022

This is not the first time we’ve seen a popular character from the Mario Bros. franchise casually sitting inside the theme park’s parking lot, as we reported on a massive Thwomp spotted in a similar situation a couple of months ago.

The thwomp has arrived at the E.T Parking lot at Universal Studios Hollywood

@AliciaStella @insideuniversal @rideguy70

The thwomp has arrived at the E.T Parking lot at Universal Studios Hollywood @AliciaStella @insideuniversal @rideguy70 pic.twitter.com/LttuBLCWtz — Kevin Ciracha (@Kevin_Bizzaro22) April 12, 2022

These latter characters will also be a part of the highly anticipated Super Nintendo World expansion, most likely inside the land’s innovative attraction, Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge.

The official Universal Studios Hollywood website describes this groundbreaking interactive attraction as follows:

Ready to experience Mario Kart like never before? Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Collect coins and throw shells to win the Golden Cup on the world’s first interactive Mario Kart ride with cutting-edge technology at SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™. Opens early 2023.

Once this immersive new land opens, Guests will be able to live their own adventure as they explore the Mario Bros. franchise’s world, which will feature the groundbreaking attraction Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge, along with imaginative interactive areas, themed shopping and dining.

We can’t wait for Super Nintendo World to open at Universal Studios Hollywood in early 2023!

More on Super Nintendo World

Here’s what Universal has previously announced about the Super Nintendo Worlds being built all across the globe.

Imagine the fun of stepping into a larger-than-life Nintendo adventure. Gigantic Piranha Plants spring to life. Question blocks, power-ups, and more surround you. And Mario and all his friends are there to pull you into a brand-new world. You will enter an entire realm filled with iconic Nintendo excitement, gameplay, heroes, and villains. And it is coming to three Universal theme parks around the globe. The creative visionaries behind Nintendo’s legendary worlds and characters are working together with the creative teams behind Universal’s blockbuster theme Park attractions. Their goal: to bring the characters, action and adventure of Nintendo video games to life within Universal theme parks. And to do so in new and innovative ways that capture what makes them so special. All of the adventure, fun and whimsy you experience through a screen will now be all around you – in breathtakingly authentic ways.

Universal Fans are also eager to see Universal’s Epic Universe open its doors in 2025. Epic Universe will be the largest Universal Park in the United States and second globally, just behind the upcoming Universal Studios Beijing. It reportedly will house at least three significant intellectual properties: entries from DreamWorks Animation, Illumination (the makers of Despicable Me and the new The Grinch), however, that is currently speculative, and Nintendo, which will anchor the whole theme Park.

Are you excited to visit the new Super Nintendo World? Let us know in the comments below!