Snake On the Loose at Disney, Comes In Close Contact With Guests

When Guests visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, they expect to see wildlife including exotic birds, lions, giraffes, hippos, gorillas, and more — but they weren’t expecting to witness a snake blending into the grass and come in close contact with people!

In a video shared to TikTok, we can see a green snake slithering around at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The snake blends in with the grass, but he is extremely close to the sidewalk, meaning he is in close proximity with Guests.

The video then zooms out and you can see a Disney Cast Member attempting to keep Guests away from the snake as she tries to shoe him away from the sidewalks.

We do want to note that it is important to remember that if you see a wildlife animal, such as a squirrel, inside one of Disney World’s theme parks, please do not touch or feed the animal. As we mentioned earlier, Disney posts warning signs throughout the theme parks, and they’re doing so for a reason.

Feeding human food to wild animals is not ideal for their health and artificial food can change animal habits. For the safety of both the Guests and the animals, please refrain from touching or feeding wildlife. And if an animal gets too close, walk away and tell a nearby Cast Member.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is home to various rides and attractions including Expedition Everest, Kilimanjaro Safaris, Kali River Rapids, DINOSAUR, and more. Guests can also see shows such as Festival of the Lion King, which recently returned to the Disney Park.

