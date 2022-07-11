Florida Park Reopens After Temporarily Closing Due to “Aggressive Alligator”

A Florida Park officially reopened after temporarily closing due to an “aggressive alligator”.

Palm Island Park is considered a go-to place for Floridians who wish to watch birds and alligators along the edge of Lake Dora. Unfortunately, Palm Island Park had to temporarily close this weekend due to reports of an “aggressive alligator”.

The Mount Dora Police Department said that Palm Island Park had to shut its gates on Sunday morning due to an “aggressive alligator”.

Just one day later, the department now announced Palm Island Park has reopened at 7:30 a.m. this morning.

It is important to note that July is alligator breeding season, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, and so alligators may be more aggressive or protective of eggs. The Mount Dora Police Department is warning people to be aware of their surroundings and not to engage if they come across any alligators.

According to News 6:

Police have not said whether officers or any other officials believe the testy creature at Palm Island Park is a mother alligator sitting on dozens of eggs, but News 6 was given the following list of alligator safety tips by Gatorland at the onset of Alligator breeding season this year:

Alligators can be very territorial, and many are on the move looking for mates.

When water levels are low, this also puts alligators on the move.

Use extra caution in the morning or evening hours in shallow water, as alligators may think the splashing is an animal at the water’s edge.

Stay away from alligators you see in the wild and do not feed them.

Remember, it is against the law in the State of Florida to feed or harass an alligator in the wild.

Report any alligator concerns by contacting the FWC.

