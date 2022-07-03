Parts of Upcoming ‘Moana’ Attraction Now Visible to Guests

Are you a fan of Disney’s Moana (2016)? If so, we bet you are excited for the upcoming Moana-themed attraction coming to EPCOT.

The best part is that the soon-to-be attraction has just reached a new milestone, inching closer to its debut!

In 2019, Disney announced that an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana would be arriving at EPCOT. The new attraction will be called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and, according to Disney officials, will be the “first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film [and] will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

As construction progresses on the Journey of Water site, we are now seeing the rock work reach new heights, meaning Guests can now see part of the attraction!

Bioreconstruct shared photos to Twitter, showing the rock work reach new heights and tower over the construction walls. It seems Imagineers are working quick on the construction of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

Per bioreconstruct:

Tallest Journey of Water rock work so far is easily seen over the fence alongside Seas pavilion.

Please keep in mind that the upcoming Moana-inspired attraction is just that — An attraction, not a ride. Think of it more as an experience. Disney describes the attraction as it “will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Here’s how Disney officially describes the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana:

In World Nature, The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.

