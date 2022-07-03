Parts of Upcoming ‘Moana’ Attraction Now Visible to Guests

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly 1 Comment
moana journey of water

Are you a fan of Disney’s Moana (2016)? If so, we bet you are excited for the upcoming Moana-themed attraction coming to EPCOT.

The best part is that the soon-to-be attraction has just reached a new milestone, inching closer to its debut!

moana with ocean
Credit: Disney

In 2019, Disney announced that an all-new attraction themed after the story of Moana would be arriving at EPCOT. The new attraction will be called Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana and, according to Disney officials, will be the “first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film [and] will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

As construction progresses on the Journey of Water site, we are now seeing the rock work reach new heights, meaning Guests can now see part of the attraction!

moana journey of water
Credit: Disney

Bioreconstruct shared photos to Twitter, showing the rock work reach new heights and tower over the construction walls. It seems Imagineers are working quick on the construction of Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

Per bioreconstruct:

Tallest Journey of Water rock work so far is easily seen over the fence alongside Seas pavilion.

Please keep in mind that the upcoming Moana-inspired attraction is just that — An attraction, not a ride. Think of it more as an experience. Disney describes the attraction as it “will let Guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting.”

Here’s how Disney officially describes the Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana:

In World Nature, The reinvention of Epcot will include Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.” This first-ever experience inspired by the Walt Disney Animation Studios’ hit film will let guests interact with magical, living water in a beautiful and inspiring setting. 

moana journey of water
Credit: Inside the Magic

Are you excited to see Disney making progress on Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana? Let us know in the comments below.

Kelly

This out-of-state Annual Passholder visits the parks as often as she can. While at the Most Magical Place on Earth, she can typically be found people watching on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, relaxing at Baseline Tap House, snacking on Mickey-shaped foods, or hanging out with her foolish mortals at the Haunted Mansion.

View Comment (1)