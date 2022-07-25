“You’re Missing Out,” Universal Warns Fans Not to Skip Classic Attraction

Far too many people visiting Universal Orlando Resort skip out on this attraction.

It’s easy to look at all the stunning rides and thrilling attractions that Universal Orlando has to offer, like the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Jurassic Park River Adventure, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and many others, and walk away completely starstruck.

However, there is one attraction that seemingly gets skipped quite a bit by Guests visiting Universal Studios Florida and, recently, Universal issued a warning to fans about skipping this attraction.

The experience in question? Universal’s Horror Makeup Show.

Universal Orlando shared this on Twitter:

If you haven't watched this show, you're missing out. 😱

The Horror Makeup Show is located at Universal Studios Florida and is one of just two original attractions remaining in the theme park, with E.T. Adventure being the other.

The show takes a deep dive and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the classic Universal Monsters and the Universal Horror films, with plenty of comedy along the way.

Universal describes the show like this:

Comedic Thrills and Grisly Chills. In this outrageous live show you’ll watch how top make-up and special effects artists craft some of the creepy characters you’ve seen on the big screen. Featuring movie clips, props, and interactive demonstrations, this experience offers fascinatingly funny insight into the moviemaking process.

If you love the Classic Monsters, you’re not going to want to miss the Epic Universe, which opens in 2025. The Epic Universe– which will be the largest Universal Park in the world– is currently under construction and is rumored to have its own Classic Monsters land. In addition, there will be lands like Super Nintendo World, an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and How To Train Your Dragon.

