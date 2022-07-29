Disney Changes Rope Drop at Magic Kingom On Select Days

Guests visiting Walt Disney World Resort soon are going to want to make note of one change at Magic Kingdom.

Walt Disney World Resort is home to four iconic theme parks in Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney Park Guests who visit “the most magical place on earth” are treated to many special offerings, including iconic attractions and world-class entertainment.

Whether you’re enjoying Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, or taking a relaxing spin on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, you’re sure to have a magical day when visiting Magic Kingdom.

If you’re planning on visiting the Disney Park in the near future, you should know about some changes coming to rope drop.

On days when Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party takes place in August, the Park will open earlier. The theme park normally opens to all Guests at 9:00 a.m., and Resort Guests are able to ride select attractions beginning at 8:30 a.m. However, on the select dates listed below, Magic Kingdom will open to all Guests at 8:00 a.m. and to Resort Guests at 7:30 a.m.

Friday, August 12

Tuesday, August 16

Friday, August 19

Tuesday, August 23

Friday, August 26

For each of these days, the hours for Magic Kingdom will be from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The Park will close early to make way for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, which takes place on select evenings from 7:00 p.m. to midnight.

It’s unclear if this will continue to be a trend for Disney throughout the months of September and October, but this will give Guests who make a reservation at Magic Kingdom an opportunity to have a little extra time in the Park and, if you’re willing to get there that early, ride a few attractions with shorter-than-normal wait times.

