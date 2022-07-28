Guest Captures Rare Video of Haunted Mansion Lightning Strike

A Disney Park Guest recently caught an incredible video of a lightning storm at Magic Kingdom, including a rare sight at the Haunted Mansion.

Everyone knows that when you visit Walt Disney World Resort in the summer, you’re due to have a few storms along the way. Florida weather is unpredictable, but it’s almost a guarantee that most every afternoon will be filled with some kind of rain and, on occasion, storming that will soon pass over.

Though these storms can cause attractions to shut down for a short period of time, they are not a reason to fret and there will still be plenty of time to enjoy your favorite rides and iconic attractions, such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, and of course, Haunted Mansion.

]]>

Recently, a Disney Guest caught an incredible video of a lightning strike at Haunted Mansion.

@disneytipsguy shared the video on Twitter.

Slow motion video of Haunted Mansion lightning strike! #hauntedmansion #MagicKingdom #WaltDisneyWorld #storm #florida #lightning #orlando

As you can see in the video, lightning strikes all around the Haunted Mansion and even spreads over the entire frame of the video across the attraction. If you don’t know any better, you might even think that’s the Disney magic at work!

Disney’s official description of the iconic attraction reads:

A Spirited Tour The disembodied voice of the Ghost Host is your private guide through the cadaverous realm of an eerie haunted estate, home to ghosts, ghouls and supernatural surprises. Glide past a casket-filled conservatory, Madame Leota’s chilling séance room and a ghostly graveyard of singing specters as you attempt to find your way out. Beware of hitchhikers—these phantom pranksters may follow you home. Happy haunting!

Before Entering the Mansion A musical crypt, a leaky tomb and a ghostly writer are among the creepy haunts you’ll find outside the main entrance. Explore supernatural hands-on experiences—only at Walt Disney World Resort—while you await your fate inside. Too Scary? The Haunted Mansion is dark and contains some mildly frightening scenes, but there is no gore, the ghostly residents are friendly and the ride is slow-moving.

What do you think of this video? Let us know in the comments!