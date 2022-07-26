Another Ex of Johnny Depp Comes Forward, Says She Knows “The Truth” About Actor

A popular ex of Johnny Depp has spoken out saying she knows the truth about the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Johnny Depp has been embroiled in a legal confrontation with ex-wife Amber Heard and has been the subject of the spotlight for the last several months. After a six-week trial, Mr Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages while Ms Heard was awarded just $2 million.

While there have been motions to appeal and the legal battle could continue, Johnny Depp has remained steadfast that he wants to move forward. He recently settled a case with a former crew member claiming that Depp assaulted him while on set and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has been focusing on a music career while filming for an upcoming movie.

Still, the seemingly ongoing saga with Amber Heard has hung over Depp.

Now, another ex of Johnny Depp has come forward, this time with a different perspective of the renowned actor.

Kate Moss spoke in defense of Depp during the trial against Amber Heard when there were claims that Johnny Depp had pushed Moss down the stairs while the two were dating. Now, Moss recently gave an interview explaining why she had to defend Depp in court.

“I believe in the truth and I believe in fairness and justice,” Moss, 48, said during her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 program Desert Islands Discs on Sunday, per the Sunday Times. “I know the truth about Johnny,” she continued. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth.”

During the trial, Moss had this to say about the incident in which she fell down the stairs.

“We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did,” she told the court, noting that there had been a rainstorm. “As I left the room I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back,” she went on. “And I screamed because I was in — I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention.”

While many Disney fans have held out hope that Depp might reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it doesn’t seem that this will happen anytime soon. A representative for Depp burst rumors that a deal was in place for him to return to the franchise and Depp has remained adamant that he does not want to return to Disney.

There are plans for a Pirates of the Caribbean 6 already in place and, right now, all signs point to Margot Robbie taking over the lead role in the film.

