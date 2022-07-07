Disney Ride Evacuated After Guest Allegedly Jumps Into Fenced-Off Area

in Disneyland Resort

Incredicoaster

Credit: Disney

A popular Disneyland ride was evacuated after a Guest allegedly jumped the fence and wandered into a restricted area.

incredicoaster
Credit: Disney

While both Walt Disney World and Disneyland are home to some incredibly thrilling rides like Expedition Everest, Space Mountain, Tower of Terror, and Matterhorn Bobsleds, few rides can compete to the level of thrill associated with Disney’s Incredicoaster.

Located in Pixar Pier’s Incredibles Park neighborhood, the Incredicoaster whips Guests quickly past fun scenes inspired by The Incredibles film series. However, for a few Guests last night this ride was cut short after a bizarre situation unfolded.

This was shown in a tweet that started with a post from Desiree (@Desiree_Ali) showing how they, along with other Guests were stuck on the ride:

Reporting live from incredicoaster

This small “speedbump” turned into a 30-minute stall with Guests still waiting in the ride vehicle:

30 minute line, huh? Now we’re stuck

Then it was revealed what actually caused the ride to stop when one Guest allegedly “jumped into the fenced off area”:

Someone jumped into the fenced off area of incredicoaster and we’ve been stuck

Fortunately, the Guests were able to disembark the ride:

If you miss Tarzan’s Treehouse I know just the thing that’ll cheer you up

More on The Incredicoaster at Disneyland California Adventure:

The Supers Are Back

Baby Jack-Jack’s superpowers are causing chaos as he teleports from tunnel to tunnel, and The Incredibles sprint into action to save the day. Buckle up for an exhilarating ride around Pixar Pier!

Reimagined

Located in Pixar Pier’s Incredibles’ Park neighborhood, the Incredicoaster boasts enclosed tunnels, special effects, scenes and a musical score by Incredibles 2composer Michael Giacchino for even more super-fied fun!
Have you ever had to evacuate a Disney ride?

