Florida Flight Hits “Unexpected Turbulence” Sending 8 to Hospital

A flight out of Florida was diverted after it hit unexpected and severe turbulence. At least eight people suffered injuries and were sent to the hospital.

According to ClickOrlando, an American Airlines plane headed to Nashville, Tennessee was diverted Wednesday to an Alabama airport after hitting severe turbulence when flying over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle. 56 people onboard were from Tampa, Florida.

Authorities say at least eight people suffered from minor injuries and were sent to the hospital.

ClickOrlando‘s report states:

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service responded at 3:15 p.m. to the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, fire Capt. Orlando Reynolds told news outlets. The plane hit unexpected turbulence over the Pensacola area of the Florida Panhandle and was diverted, officials said. Reynolds said 52 passengers were aboard the Embraer E175 plane, along with two pilots and two flight attendants. Ten people were evaluated, and two flight attendants and six passengers were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, the airline said in a statement. It did not elaborate on their conditions.

