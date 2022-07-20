Disney Reveals Why Jungle Cruise’s Water “Magically” Turned Pink

As many of you probably already know, Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise saw a major change recently, with all of the water in the attraction turning bright pink. This was an incredibly mysterious “phenomenon” that no one could explain, turning the iconic attraction into something out of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. But now, Disney has revealed what exactly was going on.

According to Disney itself, in a story from The Orange County Register, the pink coloring was not a gender reveal party or the blood of a magical creature seeping through, but the pink color was the result of possibly the most exciting option: water treatment and testing.

That’s right, certain sections of Disneyland underwent water treatment earlier this week, which turned the water on the Jungle Cruise cotton candy pink. No Disneyland guests rode on the Jungle Cruise attraction during the temporary water treatment process, according to Disneyland officials.

This is far from the first major change the attraction has gone through. As many of you know, Jungle Cruise at Disney World and Disneyland recently underwent changes as part of the reimagining of the ride, making it more “inclusive” and less problematic.

The new version of the attraction is part of Disney’s efforts to tell diverse, inclusive stories across the theme parks. Last year, Disney Parks Blog shared that the company is “building on the story of the Jungle Cruise at both Disneyland park at Disneyland Resort and Magic Kingdom park at Walt Disney World Resort to include new adventures that stay true to the experience we know and love — more humor, wildlife and skipper heart — and also reflect and value the diversity of the world around us.”

Jungle Cruise is located both at Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort in California and Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida. The official description of the Disneyland version reads:

Board a canopied tramp steamer and leave civilization behind on a tongue-in-cheek journey through the globe’s most “treacherous” rivers—and oldest gags.

Highlights of your unforgettable adventure include: Ancient Cambodian Shrine: Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles.

Come face-to-face with leaping tigers, lethal cobras and snapping crocodiles. Jungle Cruise Safari Camp: Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas.

Cruise past a former camp overrun by explosively curious gorillas. Indian Elephant Bathing Pool: Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on.

Venture into this sacred pool where you’ll see bathing Indian elephants. Feel free to take pictures—they have their trunks on. The African Veldt: Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra.

Behold angry hippos and hungry lions guarding a sleeping zebra. Schweitzer Falls: Be awed as you take in a true natural wonder—the back side of water! Throughout your voyage, you’ll enjoy lively narration from your brave and trusty skipper. It’s a sometimes perilous, always hilarious 10,000-mile journey you won’t soon forget!

