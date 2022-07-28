Another Date Now Completely Sold Out For Disney’s Halloween Event

Disney announced the return of the beloved Halloween party earlier this spring, and fans and Guests alike could barely contain their excitement, us included. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and everyone I looking ahead to the official start of the event.

However, if you haven’t already purchased your tickets for the event, you may want to do so quickly as another date just sold out:

As you can see above, August 16 is now completely sold out. Ticket holders will be admitted to Magic Kingdom park as early as 4:00 p.m. on the valid date of their ticket–giving them even more time to enjoy their favorites before the event begins! These date-specific event tickets do not require an additional day theme park ticket or theme park reservation.

Disney Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, valid for select event nights.

Ticket prices will range from $109 – $199. The event dates are as follows:

August : 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30

: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 September : 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30

: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30 October: 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31

There’s a ton of new stuff Guests can find at this year’s party, which you can read about below:

Delight in new additions to commemorate the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary celebration. It’s The World’s Most Magical Celebration! These additions include: New 3D photo backdrops that you can step inside—so you’ll be in the midst of a picturesque setting as you strike a pose for a fun photo

that you can step inside—so you’ll be in the midst of a picturesque setting as you strike a pose for a fun photo A reusable treat bag that you can fill with candy and take home—featuring a design inspired by Halloween and the 50th Anniversary celebration

that you can fill with candy and take home—featuring a design inspired by Halloween and the 50th Anniversary celebration A commemorative print to take home—a keepsake themed to Halloween and the 50th Anniversary celebration

In addition to the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney also announced the return of the Oogie Boogie Bash at Disneyland Resort.

Will you be attending this spooky event?