Disney Ride Stops, Guests Left Hanging Moments Before Drop

A few Guests recently had quite a time on Disney’s Splash Mountain, hanging on by a thread, or in this case, a briar.
While the Disney Parks are filled with classic rides like “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Space Mountain, few attractions can compete with the legendary status that Splash Mountain has achieved over the years. Splash Mountain is everything Disney Park fans dream of, including a great story, fantastic animatronics, and a thrilling experience that the whole family can enjoy.
Unfortunately, this is not always the case and in a video shared on social media recently, some Guests may never want to ride the attraction ever again.
The video in question was shared on TikTok which you can check out below, thanks to @disneygirlca:
Stuck on Splash Mountain #disneyland #disneytok #disney #disneytiktok #summervibes#splashmountain #disneyparks #disneyparkstiktok
@disneygirlca
Stuck on Splash Mountain #disneyland #disneytok #disney #disneytiktok #summervibes #splashmountain #disneyparks #disneyparkstiktok
♬ Zip-A-Dee Doo-Dah – Swing & Sway With Sammy Kaye With The Three Kaydets
Another user, @brifimusic also posted about the incident on TikTok:
#splashmountain #disneyland #disneyadult
@brifimusic
#splashmountain #disneyland #disneyadult
As you can see, Splash Mountain broke down at Disneyland recently, leaving Guests hanging just before the final drop. We are unsure why the ride stopped working but even the work lights came on, indicating the problem may be more than just a brief stop.
For those who may not know, Splash Mountain is set for a major retheme! Announced a few years ago, Splash Mountain will eventually become “Tiana’s Bayou Adventure” and will open in late 2024. While we don’t know much yet, the ride will be a complete overhaul and feature characters from Disney’s The Princess and the Frog (2009), completely getting rid of the controversial Song of the South (1946) themes and characters that ave been used for decades.
More on Splash Mountain at Disneyland:
A Hare-Raising Adventure
Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his “laughing place.” But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.
Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.”
Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!
You Will Get Wet!This attraction includes 950,000 gallons of water, 3 dips and a 5-story drop. Where you’re seated will determine how wet you’ll get. Riders in the back may experience a sudden splash or spray; those who opt for the front can expect to get soaked.
A Splash of History
Many of the critters in the cast originally made their Disneyland park debut at the classic show America Sings, where they performed patriotic melodies in Tomorrowland from 1974 to 1988.
