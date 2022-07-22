Disney’s Reputation Is Plummeting Fast, According to New Survey

The Walt Disney Company is taking a major hit in terms of its reputation, according to the latest survey.

Disney has been no stranger to controversy over the last several months as the company has found itself involved in several disputes and controversies with government entities and fans alike.

After being lambasted for remaining quiet, Disney took a hard stance against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill, which has been tabbed as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill by its opponents. Shortly after, Disney saw Florida Governor Ron DeSantis threaten to take away its self-governance, including the Reedy Creek Improvement District, and lawmakers discussed the possibility of taking away the “no fly zones” that currently are in place at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

Disney also took a hit from many fans over its involvement of a same-sex kiss in the Pixar movie Lightyear and not including Tim Allen, the original voice of Buzz Lightyear, in the film. The movie bombed at the box office, being surpassed by many other films, including Universal’s Minions: The Rise of Gru.

If this all weren’t enough, Disney has also taken hits from fans in the way it has handled the Disney Parks over the last year. Many Disney Park Guests have been frustrated with Disney’s new Genie+ system and there have been many reports from fans that the Parks simply “aren’t the same anymore” and that the “magic is gone.” Many have also complained about constant price increases and, specifically, the new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which opened by charging more than $5,000 for its experience.

The Axios Harris Poll takes the 100 “most visible companies” and gets thousands of Americans across the nation to rank those companies based on many different metrics. Just last year, Disney was ranked No. 37 on the list, but the company has now dropped a significant 28 spots to No. 65 overall.

Disney scored a 73.4 overall, which has now seen its score categorized from “excellent” to “very good.” Disney ranks 80th on the list in trust, 72nd in trust, 71st in culture, 52nd in growth, 44th in products/services, 62nd in citizenship, and 58th in vision.

Here’s more about the Axios Harris Poll 100:

The Axios Harris Poll 100 is based on a survey of 33,096 Americans in a nationally representative sample. The two-step process starts fresh each year by surveying the public’s top-of-mind awareness of companies that either excel or falter in society. These 100 “most visible companies” are then rated by a second group of Americans across the seven key dimensions of reputation to determine the ranking. If a company is not on the list, it did not reach a critical level of visibility to be measured.

