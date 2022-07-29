Cast Member Tosses Umbrellas to Guests Waiting to Evacuate Ride In Hot Sun

Like many other Disneyland Resort rides, Grizzly River Run at Disney California Adventure has recently experienced its fair share of maintenance issues. Despite a lengthy refurbishment, the water ride is still missing its most prominent Geyser feature.

This week, the ride experienced an unknown issue that forced Cast Members to evacuate Guests from the ride. Evacuating from a water ride like Grizzly River Run is complicated, so it took Cast Members a while to get each raft unloaded safely.

TikToker Skye (@xskylergiffordx) shared a video of his experience being evacuated from Grizzly River Run:

In the video, a Cast Member tosses waiting Guests some large black umbrellas to protect themselves from the hot. The temperature in Anaheim, California is averaging at a scorching 85 degrees Fahrenheit with no cloud coverage to dull the beating sun, so the Guests were very grateful for those umbrellas!

The Guests are safely escorted off the ride with a ladder and taken through backstage tunnels back into Disney California Adventure. Skye explains in a comment that he and his party were given free Lightning Lane passes to compensate for their experience, which they used to cool off on Splash Mountain at Disneyland Park.

More on Grizzly River Run

Are you brave enough to journey into the mountains on a whitewater raft? You must be 42 inches tall to ride Grizzly River Run, and it’s recommended for kids, tweens, teens, and adults. From Disney:

Embark on a thrilling whitewater raft adventure that splashes you down a roaring California river deep in the mountains. Ride the Wild Waters Strap into a circular 8-person raft and drift along a lazy river, passing the rusty remnants of an old mining company. Rumble up to the top of the mountain and brace yourself for an exhilarating descent down Grizzly River on a wild river ride. Bob and spin through the raging current. Careen through a craggy mountain cavern. Plummet down a perilous bedrock slope. Ease your way back to base camp, but not before navigating waters overrun with gushing geysers. The Legend of Grizzly Peak The majestic grizzly bear is the symbol of California—land of towering peaks, giant trees and thundering waterfalls. As you make your way towards the debarkation point, look for the distinctive bear profile at the top of the mountain. According to early folklore, Grizzly Peak was once a giant bear named Oo-soo’-ma-te, whom A-ha-le the Coyote transformed into stone to watch over and protect the mountain. Listen closely and you may hear the great bear’s spirit roaring along the river! Prepare to Get Soaked! You will get wet on this attraction. Guests are encouraged to bring a waterproof poncho, an extra pair of clothes or a towel to dry off after the ride.