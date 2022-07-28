Popular Theme Park Adopts “Pay-Per-Ride” System, Major Hit or Huge Mistake?

A popular theme park recently adopted a “pay-per-ride” type system, but is this a regression or an improvement to Guests’ experience?

During their visit, Guests are often eager to experience all the rides and attractions the different theme parks offer. However, there are times when fans can’t spend the whole day at the Park and only have the chance to enjoy one or two attractions. Considering this, a popular theme park recently adopted a new “points” system in addition to its regular ticketing system.

The “all-new points system” at the Nickelodeon Universe theme park, located within the American Dream Mall complex, allows Guests to experience their favorite rides for a much lower price than a regular admission ticket, which is perfect for Guests who are only interested in a specific attraction or those who can’t spend the entire day at the Park.

American Dream’s official site describes this new system as follows:

The All-New Points Pass Purchase the amount of points you want to experience the park at your own pace. For example, purchase 3 points to go on one ride or 18 points to go on any combination of rides totaling up 18 points. We recommend purchasing individual points passes for each member of your group in order for everyone to ride the attractions at their own pace. Related: Family “Shocked” After Son Was Denied From Theme Park Because of His Size

The site offers the following tickets, with all prices excluding taxes:

3 point tickets for $6.49

6 point tickets for $9.49

18 point tickets for $28.49

Per the site, tickets are available any time except Saturdays, select events, and holidays.

Due to this new system, Nickelodeon Universe, the massive theme park inside the American Dream Mall complex, has categorized its attractions into two groups, 3-point attractions and 6-point attractions.

3-point rides are more family-oriented and include:

Bikini Bottom Crosstown Express

Blaze’s Monster Truck

Blue’s Skidoo

Boots’ Banana Swing

Butterbean’s Sweet Spin

Fairly OddAirways

Guppy Bubbler

Pup Pup & Away

Ren & Stimpy’s Space Madness

Rugrats Reptar Go-Round

Shimmer & Shine Jumping Genies

Zuma’s Zoomers

6-point rides include the Park’s more complex and thrilling attractions, including:

Aang’s Air Gliders

Atom Smasher

Dora’s Sky Railway

Kraang Prime Pandemonium

Nickelodeon Slime Streak

PAW Patrol Adventure Bay

Sandy’s Blasting Bronco

Skyline Scream

Spongebob’s Jellyfish Jam

The Shellraiser

The Shredder

Timmy’s Half Pipe Havoc

American Dream states points can be shared amongst your group, adding that non-riders within the group can enjoy the Park at no cost and that the points never expire, making this new system quite attractive.

All-access passes, in comparison, start at $59 per Guest 10 years and older and include unlimited access to all attractions for the date of the purchase. Seasonal passes, which provide unlimited access to Nickelodeon’s Universe during a determined season, start at $139. Both prices don’t include taxes.

There have not been many opinions online regarding this new system, as it is relatively new to the Park. It is still to be seen if this system is a massive hit at American Dream Mall or an unfortunate mistake.

What do you think about this new ticketing system? Would you like to see it at more theme parks?