Will Smith Quietly Plans Hollywood Return as Oscars Backlash Dwindles

Renowned actor Will Smith is reportedly planning his return to the big screen.

Will Smith has been in the limelight over the last couple of months for reasons other than his movie career. Smith, 53, sent shockwaves through the entertainment world back in March when he got up from his seat and delivered a slap across the left jaw of Chris Rock after the comedian made a joke directed at Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

After the incident, Smith resigned from the Academy and was given a 10-year-ban. He has reportedly attended therapy and many projects that were planned for the actor have since been canceled or postponed as a result of the incident.

In addition, many rumors have surfaced about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith considering divorce. Smith–the father of Jaden Smith, Trey Smith, and Willow Smith– has not issued any comments since the incident.

However, reports have recently indicated that the Fresh Prince of Belair star may be back on the big screen sooner rather than later.

After taking some time away from the spotlight, Smith could soon reprise his role as Robert Neville for I Am Legend 2. The Warner Bros. sequel has been in the works for quite some time and a source close to the project recently said that there is no indication to believe that Smith has been written off.

The report from Marca reads:

“The script is being written mentioning his character and, as of yet, Will remains attached to the project,” someone close to the ‘I Am Legend 2’ project has explained. “The concept is still to be signed off by Warner Brothers, but there has been no indication that Will is off the project. “Obviously he is the producer of the film and his production company is in charge while the development continues. “The reality is that Will will make a comeback at some point and it will be simply down to which studio will be the one to take a chance on him.”

Smith made his Disney debut as the beloved character Genie in the live-action version of Aladdin (2019). While nothing has been confirmed, there have been rumors that he’ll be replaced with Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming Aladdin 2 project.

