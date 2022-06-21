Emergency Response Team Uses Boat To Rescue Disneyland Guest

Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth, and Disney Parks have strict emergency protocols and procedures to ensure it stays that way.
When an emergency happens in a remote part of Disneyland Park, like Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island, the emergency response team must get creative to rescue the endangered Guest.
A recent TikTok from @disneyconnect_ shows a group of Disney security and medical response Team Members with a gurney aboard a raft typically used to transport Guests to and from Tom Sawyer Island:
The video doesn’t show the Guest being treated or explain the circumstances of the emergency. However, it appears to be a minor emergency and no one was seriously injured at Disneyland Park.
More on Tom Sawyer Island
Tom Sawyer Island, a 1956 Disneyland attraction designed by Walt Disney, was rethemed to Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island in 2007. From Disney:
Brave an adventure all your own at this secret island hideaway inspired by the stories of Mark Twain.
Roam and Ramble Along the Riverbank
Travel by log raft across the Rivers of America and retrace the steps of Tom Sawyer and Huck Finn when they ran away to live carefree lives as pirates.
Wander quiet paths shaded by sycamore and oak trees and enjoy scenic views of the riverbanks. Cross creaky suspension bridges in Smuggler’s Cove. Dare to explore the haunted caves of Dead Man’s Grotto. Climb through a fort built by the frontier’s early settlers.
As you explore, look out for the long-lost pirate treasure rumored to be hidden on the island!
Returning to ShoreWhen you’re ready to return to the hustle and bustle of New Orleans Square, simply make your way to the dock and hitch a ride back on a raft.
Designed by Disney Himself
Tom Sawyer Island opened to the public at Disneyland Resort in 1956. The attraction has the distinction of being the only one designed by Walt Disney.
Walt revered Mark Twain’s novels and wanted the island to reflect the world Twain conjured in his stories. Days before construction began, he took the plans home and reimagined the design, creating the inlets, coves and atmosphere the island is known for today.
In 2007, enchanting enhancements were added and the attraction was renamed Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island.
Have you ever seen a rescue on Tom Sawyer Island at Disneyland or Walt Disney World? Share your experience with us in the comments!