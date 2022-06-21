Emergency Response Team Uses Boat To Rescue Disneyland Guest

Disneyland Resort is The Happiest Place on Earth, and Disney Parks have strict emergency protocols and procedures to ensure it stays that way.

When an emergency happens in a remote part of Disneyland Park, like Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island, the emergency response team must get creative to rescue the endangered Guest.

A recent TikTok from @disneyconnect_ shows a group of Disney security and medical response Team Members with a gurney aboard a raft typically used to transport Guests to and from Tom Sawyer Island:

The video doesn’t show the Guest being treated or explain the circumstances of the emergency. However, it appears to be a minor emergency and no one was seriously injured at Disneyland Park.

More on Tom Sawyer Island

Tom Sawyer Island, a 1956 Disneyland attraction designed by Walt Disney, was rethemed to Pirate’s Lair on Tom Sawyer Island in 2007. From Disney: