Theme Park Guest Leaves Dog Inside 115+ Degree Car TWICE, Police Say

A recent incident at a popular theme park has many scratching their heads.

However, a recent incident at Kings Island Theme Park in Mason, Ohio has many upset.

This month, a Guest visiting the theme park decided to leave their dog in the car. When the dog was spotted around 3:00 p.m., theme park security opened the car and took it to first aid. The heat index inside the car read higher than 120 degrees. There was a note left on the car for the owner to know where to come to pick up the dog. The owner arrived and picked up the dog, but that’s not where the story ended.

Police were on the scene as the owner was leaving the theme park and found the dog left in the car for a second time with the heat index inside the car reaching degrees well above 100. According to the police report, the officer told the owner that he could not leave his dog inside his car while visiting Kings Island.

Since the owner left his dog inside the car twice in one day, King’s Island officials told him that he was not welcomed back for the remainder of the day.

The officer told the dog’s owner that if he returned and found the dog left alone inside of the locked car again, the owner would be charged with cruelty to animals.

This past May, a dog allegedly died in a Disney World parking lot after the owner left it in the car all day.

