Theme Park Charged With Falsely Imprisoning Guest, Pays $250,000

As reported by The Washington Post, Six Flags America was ordered to pay a man a quarter of a million dollars after an incident in one of its parks.
The initial incident occurred on Father’s Day four years ago after the man engaged in a frantic search for his son, according to his lawyers.
Nicholaus Mims had rushed from the Hurricane Harbor area of the amusement park to look for his missing son during a family outing. After running through the crowds, Mims finally found his son playing arcade games. The issue arose after he said security guards informed him that he was in violation of the rules as he was shirtless.
Mims was pressed on this issue yet again by another employee who eventually called security.
Mims responded to this situation with frustration as well as profanity as many Guests might. As he was exiting the park, Mims said that security guards grabbed him and slammed his head against the pavement. Six Flags denied this allegation.
Despite this, Mims was photographed on the ground with a guard’s hand around his neck. Mims was also handcuffed by security until police arrived and freed him.
Mims later sued Six Flags, which denied all of his claims in court documents. A company spokesman even came out and said, “we believe this lawsuit has no merit.” The jury eventually sided with Mims in 2019, ordering Six Flags to pay him $800,000. Six Flags appealed this request.
In a new verdict which was revealed Friday, the jury did not find Six Flags liable for the way Mims was treated by security, claiming instead that Mims had been subject to false arrest and imprisonment.
A jury awarded Mims $250,000.
