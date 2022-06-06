Theme Park Charged With Falsely Imprisoning Guest, Pays $250,000

As reported by The Washington Post, Six Flags America was ordered to pay a man a quarter of a million dollars after an incident in one of its parks.

The initial incident occurred on Father’s Day four years ago after the man engaged in a frantic search for his son, according to his lawyers.

Nicholaus Mims had rushed from the Hurricane Harbor area of the amusement park to look for his missing son during a family outing. After running through the crowds, Mims finally found his son playing arcade games. The issue arose after he said security guards informed him that he was in violation of the rules as he was shirtless.