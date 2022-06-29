Josh Gad Mourns Devastating Sudden Loss of Young Family Member

Frozen actor Josh Gad and his family are heartbroken following a tragic loss.

Josh Gad has become a beloved figure in Hollywood. The actor starred as the voice of Olaf in Frozen and as LeFou in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast (2017). He has also starred in many other popular films, including A Dog’s Purpose (2017), Murder On The Orient Express (2017), Pixels (2015), The Wedding Ringer (2015), and many others.

Recently, the actor announced on social media that he had lost his 20-year-old nephew.

Gad released the following statement about his nephew Marco:

“Today I write this with a broken heart. Our beloved nephew Marco has left us far too early. At 20 years old, he was full of possibly and promise,” Gad wrote on Instagram. “To say he is gone far too soon does not do justice to the life force that he was. As his parents try to work this impossible pain, I am asking for all of you to send positive energy and love their way. He fought to make the world a better place, stood on the side of justice and light and stood up for those who needed it most. His life may be gone, but I hope and pray his memory will endure. He was truly a brilliant, creative and loving soul. Help me honor him now and celebrate a life that was only just beginning.”

Gad also posted an update on Twitter thanking everyone for the outpouring of support.

My family and I cannot begin to express our gratitude and love to all of you who have shared your condolences over our loss. There is a lot of hate and chaos in this world but there is also such beauty and light. ❤️❤️❤️ — Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 29, 2022

According to reports from EOnline, Marco unexpectedly died in his sleep. No other details have been released.