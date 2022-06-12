Disney Guests Shocked When They Spot Figment’s Broken Neck

Guests visiting EPCOT recently were in for a surprise when they rode the Journey Into Imagination With Figment attraction.

If you’ve ever experienced this ride, you know throughout the experience, Figment sings to Guests as he and Dr. Nigel Channing both take you through a tour of the Sensory Labs.

The official description of this ride reads:

The Institute’s beleaguered chairman Dr. Nigel Channing (played by Eric Idle) sets out to prove how the 5 senses capture the imagination—but he’s upstaged by the mischievous Figment! Prepare for surprises galore as you travel through a series of vivid, whimsical sensory labs. Learn about all 5 senses as Figment turns the lab upside down and causes quite a stink in the Smell Lab. Let your imagination run wild on this marvelous, madcap musical adventure!

Walt Disney World Guests were eager to ride the Journey Into Imagination With Figment attraction at EPCOT, even waiting in line for nearly a half hour. Once they boarded and began to go through the Sensory Labs, Guests were in for a surprise when they noticed Figment had a broken neck.

TikToke user disneyparksdiy shared a video of Figment’s unfortunate injury and posted it to the social media platform, writing:

We’re going to need more purple duct tape #disney #disneyworld #disneyparks

Unfortunately from time to time, Disney World attractions experience technical difficulties as they run for hours every single day. Luckily the ride was still operating aside from the small animatronic malfunction.

If you ever experience a ride breakdown, please be patient as the Cast Members are working hard to ensure Guests are happy and having a magical time.

Have you ever ridden the Journey Into Imagination With Figment attraction at EPCOT? Let us know in the comments below.