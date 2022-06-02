Disney World Guest Pretends to Be ‘Encanto’ Character, Poses for Photos

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is officially Disney’s biggest song ever, so it’s no wonder Guests are begging Disney to bring Encanto (2021) to Walt Disney World.

At Zocalo Park in Disneyland’s Frontierland, Guests can greet Mirabel in a colorful photo location inspired by Colombian culture and imagery from the Disney Animation Studios film.

Executives have promised to bring more Encanto to the Disney Parks very soon, but for now, some Guests are coming up with their own ways to bring the magic of Encanto to life.

In a recent TikTok, a Disney fan showed off a Facebook post containing two photos of a young Guest with a woman she met at Walt Disney World’s EPCOT. The post explains that the little girl recognized the other Guest as Encanto‘s Isabella, with a similar dress and long, dark hair. The Guest played along and offered a photo with the child.

Though this was undoubtedly a memorable and magical moment for the young Guest, it’s important to remember that posing as a Disney character for photos and autographs with other Guests is against the Disney Park rules.

Disneybounding, or dressing in an outfit inspired by your favorite Disney character, is encouraged, but costumes are only allowed for special events. Even at those events, the dress code specifies not to pretend to be any Disney character for other Guests. From Disney:

Costumes and costume masks, which may not be worn by Guests 14 years of age or older.

Exceptions: Specific Halloween and Christmas events. See below.

All Guests may dress as their favorite character, but may not pose for pictures or sign autographs for other Guests.

For safety and liability reasons, only performing Cast Members may pose and sign autographs for other Guests.

More on Encanto

Encanto is slowly making its way into the Disney Parks, including as a part of the Main Street Electrical Parade at Disneyland. But it quickly found its way into the hearts of millions of Disney fans of all ages. If you haven’t seen the film, it’s available for streaming on Disney+. From Disney:

Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope. Releasing on Nov. 24, 2021, the film features all-new songs by Emmy®, GRAMMY® and Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) and is directed by Byron Howard (“Zootopia,” “Tangled”) and Jared Bush (co-director “Zootopia”), co-directed by Charise Castro Smith (writer “The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez”), and produced by Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino; Bush and Castro Smith are screenwriters on the film.

If you’re headed to Disneyland or Walt Disney World, be sure to check the dress code before you go to make sure you’re prepared for your day at the Park.

