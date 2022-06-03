Disney Guest Left Stranded on Monorail After Riding Alone

When Disney Park Guests visit Walt Disney World Resort, they are completely immersed in the magic.

Whether it be visiting Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, there is so much to see and experience while at Disney World.

One of the most unique offerings that set Disney apart is the forms of transportation to get to the theme parks. Disney Resort Guests can board buses that transport them to the various Disney Parks and several Resorts offer ferry boat and monorail opportunities. In addition, Guests who do not stay onsite at a Disney property visiting Magic Kingdom will have the opportunity to take the Disney monorail or the Magic Kingdom ferry boat.

While the monorail is typically a slow-moving laid back experience, one Disney Park Guest recently shared that they were a little uneasy while aboard Monorail Teal recently.

User @stuckinneverlandco shared the experience through a video on TikTok.

20 minutes of chaos wile I listened to them decide my fate #drafts #disneyparks #wdw #disneymonorail #monorailteal #distok #disneycreator #monorail #magickingdom #foryoupage #fyp #disneyfy

As you can see in the video, the user explains that they were taking a round trip and were the only ones on the Monorail. They said the monorail stayed put for about 20 minutes and that they could hear Disney Cast Members coming over the speakers talking about taking the monorail into the station for repairs.

In an updated video, the user explained that they were taken to the TTC to be dropped off before the monorail was taken to the repair stateion.

More On Disney Monorail Transportation

Ride High in the Sky Magic Kingdom park, Epcot and select Disney Resort hotels are just minutes away by monorail. The Walt Disney World Monorail System has 3 separate lines that travel throughout Walt Disney World Resort. The Resort Monorail, makes the following stops: Magic Kingdom park

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC) The Epcot Monorail and the Express Monorail originate at the TTC and offer express round-trip service to Epcot and Magic Kingdom park. The Walt Disney World Monorail System operates from 30 minutes prior to earliest park opening until one hour after latest park closing. Please note that glass containers of any type are not permitted on the monorail. Medical strollers for Guests with disabilities will be treated as wheelchairs.

How to Use the Walt Disney World Monorail System Getting where you want to go is easy aboard one of our world-famous monorails! Simply wait at one of the convenient and well-marked pickup points throughout Walt Disney World Resort. Your ride will then arrive—usually within minutes—ready to transport you to a variety of destinations. Keep in mind that certain destinations are not direct; you may be required to take a connecting mode of transportation to reach your destination. And remember: If you’re staying at Disney’s Contemporary Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa or Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, you can enjoy convenient access to all monorail lines, right from your Disney Resort hotel. For more information or further assistance, just ask a Disney Cast Member!

What do you think of this experience on the Disney monorail? Let us know in the comments!