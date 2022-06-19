Disney Files Multiple Lawsuits Over Disputed Resort Properties

Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of a legal battle over several of its Resort properties.

When visiting Walt Disney World Resort, one of the most popular offerings is staying onsite at a Disney World hotel.

No matter what Disney Resort you choose, you’re sure to be completely immersed in the magic from the time you wake up until you go to sleep at night. The Resorts come with complimentary transportation to the Disney Parks, including Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, and many more benefits.

Recently, Disney reportedly filed 10 lawsuits against Property Appraiser Amy Mercado last week in Orange County Circuit Court.

The report from Florida Politics notes:

The tax dispute is over multiple resorts from Disney’s Pop Century Resort to the Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and several in between as well as Disney administrative properties, including the Team Disney Building across from Disney Springs. The Wyndham Lake Buena Vista, which leases from Disney, is also included in one of the lawsuits. In the lawsuits, Disney contends “the assessments do not represent the just value… because they exceed the market value.” For instance, Disney lists the Grand Floridian Resort’s assessed value at $268 million, Polynesian Resort’s at $138 million and the Contemporary Resort’s at $165 million. Port Orleans Resort’s assessed value is set at $379 million while Coronado Springs Resort’s at $238 million and the Caribbean Beach Resort’s at $169 million. The Disney Yacht & Beach Club’s assessed value is set at $266 million while Pop Century Resort’s is at $212 million.

The lawsuit indicates that Disney has already paid the disputed tax bills and the issue is over the methodology that the appraiser uses, which Disney argues is against Florida’s constitution. Court documents note that Disney says the “appraiser has included the value of certain intangible property.”

This practice has been used often by Disney over many years and the properties in question have been in litigation since 2015.

