Disney Guest Devastated When Character Refuses To Give Autograph

One of the most unique and beloved aspects of a trip to Disneyland Resort is meeting your favorite Disney characters. Guests of all ages can hug and pose for photos with dozens of different characters from Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel!

At Pixar Pier in Disney California Adventure, Guests can meet their on-screen heroes from Monsters, Inc. (2001), The Incredibles (2004), Toy Story (1995), Up (2009), Inside Out (2015), and more.

A recent Disneyland Guest had a disappointing experience at Pixar Pier. TikTok user @echoes298 was eager to meet Sadness from Inside Out and shared a video from her encounter:

In this video and previous TikToks, the Guest showed her official Disneyland Park autograph book which she hoped to fill with autographs from her favorite characters.

Unfortunately, Sadness “didn’t sign” for the Guest. Some Disney Parks characters, like Olaf from Frozen (2013) and Buzz Lightyear from Toy Story, don’t sign due to costume limitations or story reasons. After all, Olaf is a snowman, he can’t read or write!

Joy and Sadness, who frequently meet together at Disney California Adventure and EPCOT at Walt Disney World, typically sign autographs and have “official” Disney signatures.

The Guest didn’t give an explanation for Sadness’s refusal to sign or note a response from a Cast Member.

Sadness made her on-screen debut in Pixar’s Inside Out, which hit theaters in 2015. From Disney:

Growing up can be a bumpy road, and it’s no exception for Riley, who is uprooted from her Midwest life when her father starts a new job in San Francisco. Like all of us, Riley is guided by her emotions – Joy (Amy Poehler), Fear (Bill Hader), Anger (Lewis Black), Disgust (Mindy Kaling) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith). The emotions live in Headquarters, the control center inside Riley’s mind, where they help advise her through everyday life. As Riley and her emotions struggle to adjust to a new life in San Francisco, turmoil ensues in Headquarters. Although Joy, Riley’s main and most important emotion, tries to keep things positive, the emotions conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school.

