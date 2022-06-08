Disney Cast Member Yells at Guests, “We Are Now Closed For The Evening!”

Walt Disney World Resort is home to many iconic and magical attractions that draw millions of Guests from all over the world.

No matter what Disney Park you’re visiting– whether that be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, or Disney’s Hollywood Studios– you’re sure to have a magical time and make memories that last a lifetime.

In addition to the memories that can be made while at the Disney Parks, staying onsite at a Walt Disney World Resort allows you the opportunity to be completely immersed in the magic from the first moment you wake up until you fall asleep at night.

Recently, a Disney Resort Guest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge shared a video of a hilarious interaction with a Disney Cast Member.

User @idreamofdisney21 shared the video on TikTok.

When you are sitting on the balcony of your Disney resort when all of a sudden the LIFEGUARD does this! #disney #distok #MadewithKAContest #disneyfun #fyp #goviral #disneyparks #lifeguard #disneypool #pools #disneyresorts #resorts

As you can see in the video, the lifeguard yells in the pouring down rain that the pool is now closed for the evening. They tell the Guests to collect their belongings and exit.

Many Disney lifeguards have to broadcast a message in a similar fashion as a way to let Guests know that the pool has closed. While in the pouring rain, you can only imagine how much more intense it can be.

The official description of Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge reads:

Step into the heart of Africa at this magnificent Resort hotel. Inspired by the traditional African kraal, the horseshoe-curved design provides spectacular views of 4 lush savannas that over 200 hoofed animals and birds call home. Delight in dazzling pool areas, exciting animal programs and one of the largest collections of African art in the United States as you experience your own African safari adventure with a touch of Disney magic.

Have you ever experienced anything similar while at a Disney Resort? Let us know in the comments!