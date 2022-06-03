Disney Announces Major Genie+ Additions Coming This Month

Walt Disney World Resort has a couple of major additions coming to a Disney Park this month.

Disney just announced the opening date for Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond stage show set to take over the space previously occupied by Finding Nemo: The Musical at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

However, the new stage show isn’t the only offering set to begin this month.

Being closed since the pandemic, Disney will now reopen the Adventurers Outpost where you can meet some of your favorite Disney pals on June 19. Both of the experiences will be added to Disney Genie+ this month.

Reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) posted the updates on Twitter.

Genie+ updates at Animal Kingdom: “Finding Nemo: The Big Blue…and Beyond!” will be added to Genie+ on June 13. “Meet Favorite Disney Pals at Adventurers Outpost” on June 19.

Disney’s official description of Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond reads:

The Big Blue World – Live on Stage Based on Disney and Pixar’s film Finding Nemo, this exciting stage show invites you to discover the familiar tale of Nemo and friends from a whole new point of view, as well as fan favorite songs such as “In the Big Blue World” and “Go with the Flow.” The adventure begins by catching up with the fish from Dr. P. Sherman’s office in Finding Nemo who made their way across the ocean to the Marine Life Institute. With live performers, animated backdrops and a theater decked out with innovative lighting, sound and special effects to create Nemo’s undersea environment, this newly updated show takes you back to the extraordinary underwater world—all over again!

Disney describes the Adventurers Outpost this way:

Bon Voyage! Join the globetrotting couple as they prepare themselves for their next grand expedition. Peruse exotic mementos they’ve collected on their trips around the world before posing for a postcard-perfect picture with the pair. After all their travels, Mickey and Minnie learned one thing—it really is a small world after all.

About Mickey Mouse Mickey just wants to make us smile. He is a talented star, gracious host and a loyal friend.

About Minnie Mouse Minnie Mouse is every bit a lady! She’s devoted to her sweetheart Mickey and always makes her friends feel special.

More On Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane

Disney Genie was recently added to the My Disney Experience app, which is a new way for Walt Disney World Resort Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure on what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Disney Park, however, there are some attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those Walt Disney World Resort attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Avatar Flight of Passage

Until August 7, 2022, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Frozen Ever After, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, Space Mountain, and Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain will be included via Disney Genie+ service and will not be included as individual Lightning Lane entry selections. However, after that date, they are currently set to return to be individual Lightning Lane selection.

Disneyland Resort has this available as well, but at $20.00 per day and only three attractions in the “a la carte” section of pay per ride at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Disneyland Paris also has a pay-per-ride system with Premier Access, and now, it seems that the Disney influence is traveling to more local-based theme parks, which can end up driving up the cost of the theme park experience for Guests looking to spend less than they would at Disney.

