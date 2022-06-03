Captain Jack Sparrow Suffers Hilarious Blooper During Beloved Disney Show

A beloved show has made its way back to Disneyland Resort after two years of closure.

Fantasmic! made its way back to Disneyland Park this past week and the show has been an absolute hit for Disney Park Guests as they welcome to return of Mickey Mouse’s imagination and the nighttime spectacular that has captivated the hearts of so many for so many years.

Despite the controversy surrounding Johnny Depp, Disney has continued to use his likeness in the form of the character Captain Jack Sparrow, who can still be seen in the nihgttime spectacular.

User @pumpkin.queenie recently shared a video on TikTok where it seems Captain Jack Sparrow suffered a hilarious blooper.

As you can see in the video, Captain Jack Sparrow loses his weave as he is aboard the Black Pearl. The actor does a great job of staying in character and continuing on with the show.

The beloved character Captain Jack Sparrow has been played by Johnny Depp in all five movies in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. A six-week trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard finally came to an end this week, showing a major victory for the former Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

Pirates of the Caribbean Producer Jerry Bruckheimer recently confirmed that the latest installment in the franchise would feature Margot Robbie in the lead role and that there haven’t been any plans for Johnny Depp to make a return. In addition to Robbie, Dwayne Johnson has also been rumored as a potential replacement for Depp in the lead role of the franchise.

During the recent court trial, Johnny Depp stated that he would not work with Disney anymore even if the company was to offer him a “$300 million paycheck,” but a former Disney Exec. says they believe Johnny Depp will once again assume the role of Captain Jack Sparrow before it’s all said and done.

Disney’s official description of Fantasmic! reads:

When Dreams Come to Life As darkness falls, dazzling special effects transform the Rivers of America into an epic canvas for this extravagant live show. Fast asleep, Mickey dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice. With a wave of his hands, he conducts scenes from Fantasia across enormous screens of water while brilliant sparks burst overhead. Pink elephants, swashbuckling pirates, princesses and more—including memorable scenes from Disney classics such as Aladdin, The Lion King, Tangled and Pirates of the Caribbean—appear on and around the Rivers of America. When Mickey is suddenly pulled into the Magic Mirror, his dream takes a dark turn. The Evil Queen from Snow White conjures up some of Disney’s most dastardly villains—including Maleficent as a 45-foot, fire-breathing dragon! Mickey must use the power of his imagination to vanquish his foes—and save the day. Featuring a fantastical array of live performers, beloved Disney characters, enhanced special effects, state-of-the-art projections and superb pyrotechnics, this show will wow the entire family.

