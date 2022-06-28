Ben Affleck’s 10-Year-Old Son Crashes Lamborghini After Attempted Joyride

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son is okay after crashing a car.

Ben Affleck, who is known for playing the role of Batman in the DC Universe, as well as starring in many more blockbusters including The Last Duel (2021), Justice League (2021), Daredevil (2003), Gone Girl (2014), The Town (2010), and Good Will Hunting (1997), recently had a bit of a scare.

Affleck and wife Jennifer Garner recently saw their 10-year-old son, Samuel, reverse a Lamborghini into a BMW on an apparent joyride. This all happened at a L.A.-based luxury car rental dealership.

Twitter user @kirkpate shared the images of the incident.

i feel like these photos of ben affleck’s 10yo hitting a parked BMW with a Lamborghini are the little treat we all needed today.

As you can see in the photos, the yellow Lamborghini– which is priced at more than $200,000– bumped into the front of the white BMW. Affleck was quick to check on his son after the accident.

A dealership employee detailed the fender bender to the New York Post, saying, “When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth. We have a small lot and the cars are close.” The Affleck-Lopez crew still “seemed happy” after the ding “and continued to browse. “Affleck loves cars. We hope they come in again.”

There did not seem to be any significant damage and, most importantly, everyone was okay.

Ben Affleck is a very decorated actor whose accolades include two Academy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and a Volpi Cup.

Affleck’s wife Jennifer Garner is an accomplished actress, who is known for her work in many popular movies including 13 Going on 30 (2004), Elektra (2005), Peppermint (2018), Pearl Harbor (2001), Juno (2007), and Catch Me If You Can (2002). The two starred alongside each other in Daredevil (2003) when Affleck played the role of Matt Murdock (Daredevil) and Garner played the role of Elektra.

