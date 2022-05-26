Violent R-rated Winnie the Pooh Film in the Works

A frightening new take on a beloved Disney character will soon shock viewers.

Winnie the Pooh may be one of the most lovable and beloved characters in the entirety of the Disney collection of films, shows, and entertainment experiences. The yellow bear has become an icon for families across the world, along with his friends like Piglet, Kanga, Roo, Tigger, and Rabbit who all live in the Hundred Acre Woods.

However, according to Nerd Bot, a sinister take on the character is being worked on for a new upcoming film. The film is described as a “horror retelling of the famous legend of Winnie the Pooh.” The film, entitled Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is directed and written by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and will star Amber Doig Thorne, Maria Taylor, and Danielle Scott.

As of now, the plot is being kept under wraps but the film is promised to shock, stun and horrify viewers.

The film is an indie production through and through and is reportedly in post-production. You may be asking yourself, “well what about copyright laws?” Well, it may surprise you to know that Winnie the Pooh is actually a part of the public domain. As long as a character, image or name does not directly reference Disney’s version of Winnie the Pooh, everything is totally credible and legitimate.

A.A. Milne created the original Winnie the Pooh character, which was first introduced in the book, Winnie the Pooh, in 1925. The story centered around a boy named Christopher Robin and his toy bear, Winnie the Pooh. Milne’s book was so successful that he wrote a follow-up, The House at Pooh Corner, published in 1928.

The Walt Disney Company bought the rights to the character from Milne’s estate in 1961. This was an incredibly smart move by Disney as the lovable bear is now synonymous with the company and ranks next to Mickey Mouse himself in terms of recognizable Disney characters.

The production company has released images from the upcoming film which you can take a look at here.

Winnie the Pooh is also well represented in the Disney Parks and Resorts, being featured in multiple meet and greets, restaurants, and of course, rides and attractions. The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh can be found at Disneyland in Anaheim, California as well as in the Magic Kingdom at The Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida as well as Shanghai Disneyland and the Tokyo Disneyland Resort.

Will you be watching this new film?