Universal Guests Being Redirected After Major Closure

There’s so much to see and do while visiting both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure at Universal Orlando Resort.

From thrilling attractions to fun entertainment shows and everything in between, there’s plenty for everyone to enjoy.

If you’re planning a trip to Universal Orlando in the near future, you should be aware of a closure that will cause some redirection when visiting Universal Studios Florida.

Universal erected construction walls this week at Universal Studios Florida on the pathway next to the NBC Media Center.

If you’re leaving Sunset Boulevard and heading over to the Woody Woodpecker KidZone, Animal Actors on Location, E.T. Adventure, or moving around the theme park towards Springfield, you’ll now be redirected through Central Park instead of taking the main pathway.

A reason for this closure hasn’t been given, but it’s likely scheduled maintenance to the path. The area, including the courtyard in front of Animal Actors on Location, has been undergoing construction work for the last several months and this seems to be the biggest portion of the project.

Universal Orlando is also in the midst of refurbishing Revenge of the Mummy. The attraction closed in January and is set to open this summer. Just down the road from Revenge of the Mummy, Shrek 4-D closed permanently this past winter and a rumored Minions-themed attraction is expected to take over the area.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Are you planning to visit Universal Orlando Resort soon? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?