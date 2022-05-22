Universal Park “Emergency” Leaves Trapped Guests Calling For Medics

Dozens of Universal Studios Guests recently had a “forbidden” experience of their own, getting stuck and in desperate need of help.

At the suite of Universal Studios Resorts, Guests have been enjoying everything that The Wizarding World of Harry Potter offers. From unique and interesting food to world-class attractions, this expansion to Universal Studios in Japan, Orlando, Hollywood, and Beijing.

One of the most popular rides in all of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has to be Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey uses KUKA technology, allowing the seats to move in a variety of ways while being held above the track by a giant robot arm. The ride takes Guests through a series of screens and projections, along with physical objects and sets. While onboard, Guests will encounter Hogwarts castle, the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and a Quidditch match.

Since the Orlando version first opened in 2010, the ride has been a smash hit mong Harry Potter fans as well as casual theme Park-goers.

However, despite the high-tech nature of this ride, sometimes things can still go wrong, which we have covered in the past. Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure both have many rides running each day, so slight malfunctions are bound to happen from time to time.

As you can see below in a TikTok shared by @xxoodee, quite a frightening situation unfolded:

The people two carts to our left were freaking out yelling for a medic no one came for about an hour. I decided to call universal studios and let them know there was an emergency. Today was a craaaazy day.

As you can see, Guests were allegedly left dangling in the air for nearly two hours after an incident caused the ride to stop. The caption accompanying the video reads, “The people two carts to our left were freaking out yelling for a medic no one came for about an hour.”

The Guest called Universal Studios informing them that there was an emergency. Eventually, Guests were able to evacuate the ride and no injuries were reported.

Universal Studios officially describes the attraction as follows:

Soar Above Hogwarts™ With Harry Potter™ Located in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter™ Enter through the towering castle gates and make your way down the familiar passageways and corridors of Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Visit iconic locations such as Dumbledore’s office, the Defence Against the Dark Arts classroom, the Gryffindor™ common room, the Room of Requirement, and more. Then get ready to soar above the castle grounds as you join Harry Potter™ and his friends on an unforgettably thrilling adventure, coming face-to-face with an array of magical creatures. This amazing attraction uses groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology (and a little magic) to create a one-of-a-kind ride.

Have you ever gotten stuck on a Universal Studios attraction?

