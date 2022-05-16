Universal Begins Construction on Rumored Classic Monsters Replacement

Universal Orlando Resort just recently permanently closed a fan-favorite experience at Universal Studios Florida that has many fans left reeling.

Universal’s Classic Monsters Cafe, which has been a longstanding restaurant at Universal Studios Florida for more than two decades, permanently closed last week and there are rumors that a Minions Cafe will take over the area.

But, fans of Universal Classic Monsters don’t need to fret as there are rumored massive plans in the works.

Epic Universe, Universal’s largest theme park set to open in 2025, is currently under construction and there is a rumored Classic Monsters Land set to be a part of the Park.

Just as Classic Monsters Cafe closed, it seems foundations for a structure have gone up in the area where the Classic Monsters Land is believed to be.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently shared a photo of the updated work happening at Epic Universe.

Aerial overview of Universal’s Classic Monsters land in Epic Universe. Arrow where work recently started on a set of foundations at the land entrance.

Aerial overview of Universal's Classic Monsters land in Epic Universe. Arrow where work recently started on a set of foundations at the land entrance. pic.twitter.com/ANdssmKbmr — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) May 14, 2022

The foundation is believed to be for a restaurant site. While ironic, it would be pretty astounding for Universal to begin construction on a new Classic Monsters restaurant in the new theme park at the same time it closed the beloved Classic Monsters Cafe.

In addition to the Classic Monsters Land, Epic Universe is rumored to have a Ministry of Magic section as another addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and a How To Train Your Dragon Land. Universal has already confirmed that a Super Nintendo World is coming to the theme park.

