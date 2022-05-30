‘Star Wars’ Fans NOT Impressed With Major Disney Parks Announcement

This weekend, Disney Parks fans got some exciting news at Star Wars Celebration in Anaheim, California! Guests have a lot to look forward to, from updated scenes on Star Tours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park to new character sightings in Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland.

Some announcements, however, have left Star Wars fans less than impressed. One of those was at a merchandise panel on Friday, where Disney Parks introduced a few new plush dolls coming to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge with a six-person panel and a massive screen reveal.

Though the plush is adorable and will undoubtedly be cherished by Walt Disney World and Disneyland Guests of all ages, some Star Wars fans were frustrated that a large panel was dedicated to such a small announcement. Twitter user @Schmoofy wrote:

you’re announcing this like it’s a new ride or something

A fellow Disney Parks fan agreed, poking fun at The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek. Twitter user @CDRJones wrote:

“Merch? Ride? What’s the difference. Just shit up and give me your money.” — Bob Chapek

Another Twitter user, @stitchkingdom, pointed out that a similar Rey (Daisy Riddley) plush already exists at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge:

Of course, plenty of Star Wars fans are excited about the new toys and have already headed to Walt Disney World and Disneyland to get their hands on them!

One of the other major announcements at the merchandise panel was a Gorg plush, which Disney Parks shared a photo of on Twitter!

Disney Parks’ merchandise team also announced an interactive plush based on Star Wars: Elee & Me, a children’s book published in 2020 and themed around Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. They shared a video of the adorable fluffy creature flipping its ears:

All of us right now. 🥹 Star Wars: Elee & Me adorable Therii plush coming soon and will be available only at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. #StarWarsCelebration

That’s about it from the merchandise panel at the Star Wars Celebration!

What did you think of the announcements at Star Wars Celebration? Were you impressed or let down? Let us know in the comments.