Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Spotted at Disney Park, Leaves Guests Confused

animal kingdom oscar mayar truck

The Walt Disney World theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — are filled with magic and memories. There is so much to see and do when visiting the Parks, but have you ever expected to see the Oscar Mayer Weiner truck at a Disney World theme park? Neither did we…

disney world animal kingdom tree of life
Credit: Disney

Lisa G. shared the following photo and expressed that she has now “officially seen everything at Disney” as someone “drove the Oscar Mayer Wiener truck to Animal Kingdom today”.

oscar meyer truck at animal kingdom
Credit: Lisa G.

The Oscar Mayer Wiener truck is also known as the Wienermobile. It is used to promote and advertise Oscar Mayer products including delicious hot dogs, bacon, cold cuts and much more.

At this time, we are unsure of what exactly the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is doing at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

pandora at night
Credit: Disney

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is filled many attractions and offerings. Over in Pandora, there are two incredible attractions — Avatar Flight of Passage and Na’vi River Journey. Guests always flock to Pandora to take in the atmosphere and hop aboard either a banshee or a mystical riverboat.

The theme park is also home to Expedition Everest, Kali River Rapids, Kilimanjaro Safaris, DINOSAUR, and more.

Rhino at Disney's Animal Kingdom
Credit: Disney

