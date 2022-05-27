Nick Jonas Confirms Major Update About Jonas Brothers’ Future

It’s been a little over three years since the Jonas Brothers reunited to bring fans the beloved Happiness Begins album.

The three brothers– Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas– had not played together as an officially formed band since they dissolved the band in 2013 following differences that absolutely shocked the world.

When they returned six years later, it was clear that they were back to having fun and it showed as the album, which featured songs like “Sucker,” “Only Human,” “Cool,” and “Rollercoaster,” won major awards and was one of the top-selling albums of the year in the U.S.

Since the Happiness Begins Tour ended, the Jonas Brothers have released some singles like “What a Man Gotta Do,” “Like It’s Christmas,” and “Leave Before You Love Me,” but have yet to release another studio album. Joe Jonas even began writing music with his former band DNCE and it left many fans wondering what the future for the Jonas Brothers, who are set for a short Las Vegas residency soon, looked like.

Nick Jonas made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show earlier this week. The singer, who is known for his single “Jealous,” revealed lots of details, including what life is like as a father with his wife Priyanka Chopra, and, of course, a major update on the Jonas Brothers.

“We’re working on new music for sure,” the Jonas brother said. “I can tell you I think it’s my favorite stuff we’ve ever done. It’s basically an evolution of the sound in a way I think is really natural for us and feels like a great next step.”

Nick said that the Jonas Brothers want to show their appreciation for the fans who have been supportive of them all along and that he is looking forward to sharing more about the new music soon.

“We’re in a season of our life and career where we’re really focused on just finding ways to show our incredible fans of now 17, 18 years how much we appreciate their support,” Jonas said.

The Jonas Brothers got their start on Disney Channel and were known for many soundtrack songs and their performance in Camp Rock, which starred Demi Lovato.

