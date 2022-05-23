Mike Myers Wants More ‘Shrek’, Would Be “Thrilled” For Another Film

Fans of the green ogre may be in luck.

Mike Myers is famous for his characters and comedic performances in movies like Austin Powers, The Cat in the Hat, and Wayne’s World. His most famous role however may be found within the beloved Shrek franchise and as reported by Variety, Mike Myers is “ready” for the next installment in the series.

During an interview with GQ magazine, Mike Myers said he’d be “thrilled” to be able to return to the character. In the days of reboots and comebacks, a new movie in the series seems more possible than ever.

Myers went on to discuss the character and what drew him to it in the first place, “The Euro-centric form that is the fairytale is really about classicism. “When I was approached to do ‘Shrek’ I originally did it as a Canadian and then I re-recorded it as Scottish because that seemed to be the most working class [accent].”

Myers also stated that while the first Shrek was inherently a comedy, he found the character to be a dramatic role for him, “There’s an emotional center there,” Myers said. “You know the old joke: I wouldn’t want to be a member of a club that would have me as a member. I have always felt that way. The concept of going from a self-loathing ogre to a self-accepting ogre was meaningful to me. I love playing Shrek. If I had to do one ‘Shrek’ a year I’d be thrilled.”

The original Shrek was a surprise slam-dunk for DreamWorks Animation, turning it into the industry giant we see today. The film grossed $487 million worldwide, becoming the first Oscar winner in the animated feature category.

The Shrek franchise was also very well represented at the suite of Universal Studios Resorts across the world, with attractions, experiences, and interactions reaching millions of Guests every year. Unfortunately, Universal Studios has slowly been phasing out the Shrek 4-D attraction that Guests have come to love. Shrek 4-D is one of the first attractions that Guests are able to visit when they enter Universal Orlando Resort and was created in 2003 after the success of Shrek in 2001. Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Japan would all open the attraction in 2003, and later in 2010, Universal Studios Singapore joined in.

In 2017, we saw Universal Studios Hollywood close down the attraction, and replace it with Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest attraction is located in the theater. That being said, it has not been confirmed what will take over the theater after the attraction shuts down, but considering the location of the attraction is front and center in the Park, it seems likely that something new will one day come in its place.

Would you like to see another Shrek film?

