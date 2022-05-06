Guest Used Broken Glass Bottle to Stab Victim in Neck at Theme Park

An update in the investigation of a stabbing at a theme park resort has been given.

Police officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office say they responded to reports of an assault at 10:45 p.m. at Kings Island Camp Cedar. A brawl between several parties resulted in one stabbing and five total people hospitalized.

Tudor Lazar, 39, of Arlington, Texas, was arrested and booked into the Warren County Jail and court records showed he cut a person’s neck with a broken bottle. Lazar is now facing a felonious assault charge.

“The Sheriff’s Office was called to the camp ground for a large fight involving several individuals with injuries, including a stabbing. This call prompted a large police response from several jurisdictions,” the Warren County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. “After securing the scene, Deputies quickly identified one person stabbed with non-life threating injuries and four other individuals with minor injuries.”

All five of those hospitalized in the brawl have since been released and none of the injuries sustained were life-threatening.

Kings Island Camp Cedar provided the following statement after the incident:

“We are aware of an altercation between multiple parties at Camp Cedar on Saturday evening that resulted in injuries. It is an active investigation and we are fully cooperating with local law enforcement.”

Kings Island Camp Cedar is affiliated with Kings Island, the beloved amusement park in Mason, Ohio. The outdoor resort and campground is just a short drive from the theme park and draws many Guests who are coming to enjoy the theme park each year. It has both spaces for camping and cottages for families looking to stay near the theme park.

Kings Island is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions. The beloved theme park offers many thrilling rides, including Orion, Diamondback, Banshee, The Beast, Adventure Express, Delirium, Congo Falls, and many more. It’s also home to the Soak City Water Park.

This isn’t the first brawl to break out recently at a theme park. This past January, an intense brawl broke out at Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom right in the middle of heavy Disney Park crowds waiting for Disney Enchantment to take place. At SeaWorld Orlando, a family recently filed a lawsuit against the theme park after alleging they were assaulted by a group of teenage Guests and that the theme park failed to protect them.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on this investigation as it unfolds.