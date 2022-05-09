Government Accuses Water Theme Park of Illegal Operations

It seems that the Mexican government is accusing Xcaret, a nature-based aquatic theme park in Mexico, of operating without permits.

It is stated that Xcaret Park, ” is a privately owned and operated theme park, resort and self-described ecotourism development located in the Riviera Maya, a portion of the Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s state of Quintana Roo. It is part of Xcaret Experiencias Group which also owns the Xplor Park, Xel-Ha Park, and Xenses Park; as well as the Xichen, Xenotes, Xavage and Xoximilco tours and activities. ”

Mexico News Daily has recently stated the claims that:

Amid criticism over the absence of environmental permits for its Maya Train project, the government fired back Monday by claiming that a Quintana Roo theme park and hotel operator has never obtained permits for its projects. Environment Minister María Luisa Albores made the accusation against Grupo Xcaret at President López Obrador’s regular news conference. “Xcaret is a group that prefers to ask for forgiveness rather than permission,” she told reporters.

It seems that the theme park did not submit an Environmental Impact Statement with their proposals, which is required to gain the permits needed to run the theme park. It seems that the newest venture, the Maya Train project, has been causing a lot of issues due to its negative environmental impact.

The president’s spokesman, Jesús Ramírez, said on Twitter on April 27 that “devastation” caused by Grupo Xcaret at the Xibalbá park site is an “ecocide.”

“The company perforated cenotes, diverted subterranean rivers, and created artificial channels. It’s a shame that the environmentalists that protest against the Maya Train don’t see this destruction. No to predatory tourism development,” he wrote. Other Xcaret natural water attractions have reportedly been shut down due to the lack of permits. It seems the Park is looking to connect Cenotes, which others are stating should not happen as they are “natural unique ecosystems and by connecting them the ecological balance of the bodies of water is broken.”

Having any sort of construction that affects the environment in a negative way can be detrimental to a project. In 2012 it was announced that the United Kingdom would build its own version of Disneyland. Although the theme park would use Disneyland as a comparison, it would not be related to Disney at all. Once built, the “U.K. Disneyland” would be the largest theme park in Europe, decimating Disneyland Paris. At the moment, Alton Towers is the largest theme park in the U.K.

Reportedly, the theme park is said to be “136 times bigger than the Wembley Stadium, occupying a 535-acre land space,” and around 70 per cent of the attractions will be undercover to cope with the unpredictable English weather. The theme park would not follow the “classic” castle look like Disneyland to a tee, but would do so with a twist. The Park’s theme is meant to reflect British television and films. The park has been called the “Paramount” Resort by many due to the ties with the production company, located in Kent.

HITC noted, however, that while building the Park, the team met an unexpected Guest that could derail everything.

A rare spider got found in the building process of the theme park. Concerns rose as environmentalists feared that the theme park would cause even more damage to the natural habitat. The 1cm spider has had British TV channels such as BBC and ITV, who were initially partners for the theme park have recently cut ties with the Paramount theme park. Originally, the two broadcasters allowed the theme park to feature rides inspired by popular British shows such as Sherlock, Doctor Who, and Thunderbirds. As both BBC and ITV have cut ties with the theme park, this means that UK’s Disneyland will not be allowed to create such rides and will have to find other alternatives.

A BBC spokesperson said that they would only consider returning the London Park project if there was a guarantee of a “net-positive environmental impact”.

The Park was set to open in 2024 but has now had to be pushed back to 2025. At the moment, there is not much more information regarding the theming of the Park, but it was confirmed that dinosaurs would occupy a section of the land, much like we see at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Hollywood with the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park sections. We have also seen concept art of a very fantastical feel with dragons surrounding the area and a large medieval castle — very much like a Game of Thrones setting. On top of that there will also be resorts built by the Park, as well as shopping and dining locations available.

This is just one of many examples where a project of a grand scale can be massively derailed due to the natural impacts that its construction could create.

What do you think about this ongoing issue? Let us know in the comments below.