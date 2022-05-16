Female Juvenile Arrested After Brawl Breaks Out at Popular Theme Park

A popular theme park was recently the site of a major fight that resulted in one person being arrested.

Kings Island, located in Mason, Ohio, is home to more than 100 rides, shows, and attractions. The beloved theme park offers many thrilling rides, including Orion, Diamondback, Banshee, The Beast, Adventure Express, Delirium, Congo Falls, and many more. It’s also home to the Soak City Water Park.

However, police officials say a fight broke out near the main gate of the theme park at around 10:12 p.m. on Saturday night. The fight was broken up and a female juvenile was arrested for assault, obstructing officials’ business, and resisting arrest.

At this time, there is no other information on the fight.

Just a matter of weeks ago, there was a brawl at Kings Island Camp Cedar. Police officials with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office say a Guest stabbed another Guest in the neck with a broken glass bottle. The brawl resulted in several people being hospitalized, but no one sustained life-threatening injuries and all parties have since been released from the hospital.

Kings Island Camp Cedar is affiliated with Kings Island. The outdoor resort and campground is just a short drive from the theme park and draws many Guests who are coming to enjoy the theme park each year. It has both spaces for camping and cottages for families looking to stay near the theme park.

This isn’t the first brawl to break out recently at a theme park. This past January, an intense brawl broke out at Main Street, U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom right in the middle of heavy Disney Park crowds waiting for Disney Enchantment to take place. At SeaWorld Orlando, a family recently filed a lawsuit against the theme park after alleging they were assaulted by a group of teenage Guests and that the theme park failed to protect them.

What do you think of these incidents? Let us know in the comments!