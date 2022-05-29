Disney Removes Menu Items Due to Dangerous Food Recall

At Disney World, Guests have a near-limitless selection of restaurants, eateries, bakeries, and shops to choose from when they start feeling hungry. From savory snacks to deliciously-sweet desserts, Guests will surely be able to find whatever they please at the four Disney World Parks or Disney Springs.

However, an issue has been affecting the Walt Disney World Resort lately.

You most likely have heard of the peanut butter recall happening across the nation right now. According to the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), “The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Senftenberg infections linked to certain Jif peanut butter products produced at the J.M. Smucker Company facility in Lexington, Kentucky.”

This recall has put a halt on most peanut butter products not just at Disney but for most of the country and recently, one Disney eatery was forced to remove one of its most popular items.

At Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Guests can indulge their sweet tooth at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop with ice cream and some wildly-decadent creations. Unfortunately, one delicious item is no longer served on the menu due to the peanut butter recall.

The No Way Jose sundae, which is a “Peanut Butter and Hot Fudge delight featuring Chocolate and Vanilla Ice Cream, Peanut Butter and Chocolate Morsels, Whipped Cream, and a Cherry” was removed from the menu. Disney Guest Sharla M. confirmed this yesterday after attempting to order one.

This has also affected Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs, with the official Facebook account for the bakery sharing the following statement:

I’m in a bit of a pickle. All of our wonderful limited flavors this month are Peanut Butter based, and due to the recall, all bulk stock of PB coming into the state has been slowed down. We need hundreds of pounds a day and have zero. So, officially, there are no PB-based Desserts in the shop, aka Peanut Butter Crunch, Peanut Butter Chocolate Swirl, and the fantastic PB&J Cake Slices. This issue won’t likely resolve until next week, and it will take us a couple of days to ramp back up production since, as you know, everything we do is made from scratch by hand and takes over 24 hours to prepare. If my tears could turn into Peanut Butter, you would all have a lifetime supply. To compensate, we’ll be adding Coffee Cake and Dark Coffee Cake in greater numbers to BOTH stores starting Wednesday available at open until sell out. That Cookie is limited because it takes so long to make, so we might not be able to maintain it for long. Keep an eye on feed and stories for flavor replacement updates going into the weekend. To replace the PB&J Cake Slice until this blows over … drum roll … the Original Red Velvet Cake Slices return! Cream Cheese is back!!⁣

More on Beaches & Cream at Disney’s Beach Club Resort:

Hit the Sweet Spot