Disney Cast Members Race in Magic Kingdom Waters

Disney World Cast Members engaged in a very interesting event in the early hours of the Park.

Early yesterday morning, before any Guests made their way into the Magic Kingdom, Cast Members gathered for a very special event. This event is known as the Canoe Races of the World, or C.R.O.W. for short. This three-week-long event is comprised of 90 different teams made up of Cast Members.

The race takes place in the Rivers of America, the body of water Guests will most likely associate with Tom Sawyer’s Island or Big Thunder Mountain.

Tuesday morning meant it was time for the finals, with qualifying teams racing to see who can make their way around Tom Sawyer Island the quickest. To prepare and get ready for this challenge, Cast Members practice and train, going through what’s called steerers’ clinics to learn the intricacies of canoes.

“We have teams in the off-season that will actually practice in their break rooms like lining up chairs and watching a video of the river,” cast activities coordinator Joe Vecciarelli told Spectrum News. This event has started decades ago at the Disneyland Resort in California.

Ellen Sawin, has been competing in this event for five years.

“My favorite thing is the people,” Sawin said. “Working for Walt Disney World Resort is unlike anything else, it’s just a really amazing cast, crew. And so coming out here, you know, who chooses to wake up at 4:30 in the morning before work or even after work for some people, and just have a good community event but also have a little healthy competition.”

This year’s competition is very special, marking the long-awaited return of C.R.O.W. after the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to it.

Disney World cast members were up early Tuesday for the finals in the annual canoe races at Magic Kingdom. It’s a tradition that’s now in its 47th year. STORY: https://t.co/a3u5C8v4a1 pic.twitter.com/hLrMSjAXwi — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) May 17, 2022

