Disney World Travelers Held In Plane After Returning to Canada, Unable to Leave

If you are planning on flying to Disney World from Toronto, there are some things that you should be aware of when you return.

As the pandemic is slowly starting to become a thing of the past as COVID cases become more manageable and the vaccine is able to lessen the horrid effects of the illness, travel is becoming more and more common again! In Canada, travel was very tough during the pandemic. At times, anyone who left the country would have to subject themselves to a hotel quarantine at a Government chosen location. Those locations were upping their cost per night and charging travelers, who had no choice, thousands to stay there.

Thankfully, that nightmare soon came to an end, and now, travel is much more normalized in Canada. As a Canadian living in Orlando, I had experienced the airports in both Orlando and Toronto often during the beginning of the pandemic, but over the past year, I had no yet flown back home. Just recently, I flew to Toronto from Orlando International Airport and was greeted by some very interesting rules.

It seems that anyone flying into Toronto should expect to be held in their planes for at least 25 minutes after landing. We were told this was a new protocol that the Toronto airport had implemented. We then learned that after our “holding” period, only 50 Guests were to be let off the plane, while the rest had to wait another 5-10 minutes before being allowed to move. This new procedure kept us on the plane for nearly 40 minutes after landing, which was quite a bit of time we did not account for.

For families traveling in and out of YYZ, especially to Walt Disney World Resort with children, it is important for Guests to know what to expect when they return home, as some may assume they will be able to hop off the plane as soon as the walkway connects to the aircraft.

